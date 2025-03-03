One of the most popular Broadway shows in recent memory is about to return to Philly.

Yes, it was just announced that…

Beetlejuice — The Hit Broadway Musical — Is Returning to Philadelphia This Summer

Beetlejuice is returning to the stage in Center City this summer. The news was just announced by Ensemble Arts Philadelphia that the show is returning to town.

It’ll run July 29th through August 3rd, 2025 at the incredible (and stunning) Academy of Music on Broad Street.

What is Beetlejuice the Musical?

It’s a popular show that’s based on one of our favorite movies ever. I mean Tim Burton's Beetlejuice movie is a true classic.

It tells the story of Lydia Deetz , a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a “recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.”

It’s irreverent and fun all around for all audiences.

Tickets Go On Sale This Week for Beetlejuice in Philly

The show last played in Philly in 2023 and it was super popular so we’re excited to welcome the show back to town this summer of 2025.

“The ghost with the most is spending part of his summer vacation with us at the Academy of Music – but please, don’t say his name three times,” Frances Egler, the Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations with Ensemble Arts Philly said on Monday.

Tickets go on sale for the general public this Friday (March 7) at the Ensemble Arts Philly Box office and online of course on their website — ensembleartsphilly.org.

Up next, by the way, at the Academy of Music is the hit show & Juliet. Tickets remain on sale right now.

