Bernie Sanders Merch Has Been Booming Since the Inauguration

On Wednesday January 20, 2021, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 59th President of the United States. The ceremony that usually has thousands in attendance only had a select number of people due to the coronavirus pandemic. In attendance were politicians, former Presidents, and celebrities such a Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga. An unexpected celebrity was also seated at the Presidential Inauguration and that person was Bernie Sanders. Bernie is a United States Senator from Vermont and was a candidate for Presidency in 2016 and 2020. While Bernie was attending the Presidential Election on January 20th, the Nation noticed his brown and white crocheted mittens. Also, they way he was sitting all snuggled up trying to stay warm, the internet created the Bernie Sanders meme, which soon popped up everywhere, even in the PST Studios.

The memes quickly went viral and now CNN reports that because of those memes, a ridiculously amount of money has been raised for Meals on Wheels. T-shirts and merchandise like the t-shirt below were sold all over and the proceeds went to help Meals on Wheels America. CNN reports that almost $2 million has been raised with these sales, which is so fantastic.

BernieSanders.com

A woman from Texas named Tobey King crocheted a Bernie Sanders doll and auctioned it off on Ebay. The doll sold for $20,000 and those proceeds went to Meals on Wheels America as well.

Tobey Time Crochet

I am really excited to hear that proceeds from the Bernie Sanders merch was going to a good cause. I mean, I know it would have been cool for it just to go to the seller, but giving almost $2 million dollars to Meals on Wheels is fantastic. It makes me laugh so hard that Bernie Sanders just went to the Inauguration not thinking he was going to become a viral meme with his adorable mittens. I'm sure he got a kick out of all of this mayhem, and happy the money is going to a good cause.