Here’s How to Get the Bernie Sanders Meme to Sit at Your House

After Wednesday's inauguration of President Joe Biden, America is 'feeling the Bern.' Now with a simple click, you can get the hilariously viral picture of Bernie Sanders to sit anywhere you want at the Jersey Shore, even your own home.

Thanks to the genius of NYU grad student Nick Sawhney and Google Maps, the bundled up, mittened up, grumpy Senator from Vermont can arrive anywhere in the World.

I figured we'd give the Bernie meme a tour of the Jersey Shore.

BERNIE SANDERS MEME VISITS THE JERSEY SHORE

My friends and I have been having a little too much fun with this. The possibilities are endless.

What do you think Bernie would look like in front of your house? Give it a shot.

Oh, and keep this Nick and his site going.

