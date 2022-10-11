Where To Find The Best, Most Mouthwatering Burgers In New Jersey

I love to write about food and pieces like this are the reason why.

The burger is an artform and when made well, can be a juicy satisfying sandwich that leaves you licking your fingers clean.

When butchered, it can be a stale hockey puck with zero flavor and it is heartbreaking when this does happen.

So let's avoid that with all our might. I have done the research and pulled together a list of where to get the best burgers throughout the Jersey Shore.

This list is pure gold, people, so hold onto it and show your friends.

Two little fun facts first:

1. In the Murray family, we say: "BURGER, BURGER, MEISTER BURGER!" every time we have burgers for dinner.

2. My family and I argue over how a burger should be cooked. I say Medium+ to Medium Well. They say Medium Rare. *barf*

Let's take a look where to get the best burgers in Monmouth & Ocean Counties.

A lot of these places do offer meat alternative burger options so just be sure to ask when you order!

If I missed any Jersey Shore businesses that you think should be added to this list, please email me at Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia.com.

Okay you grab the pickles and let's get started:

Where To Get The Juiciest Burgers At The Jersey Shore Sometimes...you just need a solid burger.

Well now I am hungry!

