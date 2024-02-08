This New Smashburger Joint is Coming Soon to Runnemede, NJ!
Craving another juicy, high-quality burger option in New Jersey? It looks like another one is coming pretty soon!
Get our free mobile app
A new smashburger joint called Smash Bros is coming soon to Runnemede, New Jersey, according to an announcement the owners posted on Facebook:
"Hello All! WERE EXTREMELY EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE WILL BE BRINGING OUR HIGH QUALITY SMASHBURGER CONCEPT TO SOUTH JERSEYWe will be serving High Quality 100% Organic, Grass-Fed Beef & 100% Organic Chicken.
We will be focusing on serving Smashburgers, Cheesesteaks made with In-House Sliced Boneless Prime Rib, Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders and Smoked & Fried Chicken Wings with a selection of our intricately made sauces!"
They'll be located at 68 W Clements Bridge Road in Runnemede, in the former location of Cobfather's BBQ. Perfect little spot for a quick bite.
As their Facebook post says, we can expect them to serve high-quality smashburgers, cheesesteaks, chicken tenders, chicken wings and more! Right up our alley.
Just in case you didn't know, a smash burger is made with loosely packed ground beef that's placed on a hot grill and "smashed" down with a spatula into a thin patty as it cooks. They're amazing.
When will Smash Bros be open?
No official word yet on when they plan to open up for business, but according to SouthJerseyFoodScene, they plan on opening by the start of March. you should definitely give them a follow on Instagram @smashbrosnj for updates.
People seem to be excited for this spot in the comment section of South Jersey Food Scene's Facebook page:
"Wow!!! This is going to be epic!! Can’t wait to try and support!!!"
"Ooooh yes! Can’t wait!"
"Excited! Don’t know why there aren’t more places doing a simple smash burger. It’s better than every fancy/big burger I’ve ever had."
Can't wait to welcome this new spot to South Jersey!
15 of Atlantic County NJ's Best Burger Places
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis
Where to Find Heart Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day in Mercer County, NJ
These heart-shaped pizzas are sure to turn up the romance for your Valentine's Day. I did the research for you, and I found a few local places that are offering them. I'd order early if I were you. Your Valentine will love it.
Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins