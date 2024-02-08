This New Smashburger Joint is Coming Soon to Runnemede, NJ!

Craving another juicy, high-quality burger option in New Jersey? It looks like another one is coming pretty soon!

Credit: Loes Klinker on Unsplash Credit: Loes Klinker on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

A new smashburger joint called Smash Bros is coming soon to Runnemede, New Jersey, according to an announcement the owners posted on Facebook:

"Hello All! WERE EXTREMELY EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE WILL BE BRINGING OUR HIGH QUALITY SMASHBURGER CONCEPT TO SOUTH JERSEYWe will be serving High Quality 100% Organic, Grass-Fed Beef & 100% Organic Chicken.

We will be focusing on serving Smashburgers, Cheesesteaks made with In-House Sliced Boneless Prime Rib, Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders and Smoked & Fried Chicken Wings with a selection of our intricately made sauces!"

They'll be located at 68 W Clements Bridge Road in Runnemede, in the former location of Cobfather's BBQ. Perfect little spot for a quick bite.

attachment-Screen Shot 2024-02-07 at 11.55.36 PM loading...

As their Facebook post says, we can expect them to serve high-quality smashburgers, cheesesteaks, chicken tenders, chicken wings and more! Right up our alley.

Just in case you didn't know, a smash burger is made with loosely packed ground beef that's placed on a hot grill and "smashed" down with a spatula into a thin patty as it cooks. They're amazing.

When will Smash Bros be open?

start of March. you should definitely give them a follow on Instagram @smashbrosnj for updates. No official word yet on when they plan to open up for business, but according to SouthJerseyFoodScene , they plan on opening by theyou should definitely give them a follow onfor updates.

"Wow!!! This is going to be epic!! Can’t wait to try and support!!!"

"Ooooh yes! Can’t wait!"

"Excited! Don’t know why there aren’t more places doing a simple smash burger. It’s better than every fancy/big burger I’ve ever had."

Can't wait to welcome this new spot to South Jersey!

15 of Atlantic County NJ's Best Burger Places Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis