The 20 Best Chicken Wings In Atlantic County, New Jersey
There are many great establishments in Atlantic County, New Jersey that offer their own unique take on chicken wings.
Our team of great family and friends assembled together to select the 20 best chicken wings in Atlantic County.
Make no mistake about it, people take their chicken wings seriously. From texture to taste and everything in between.
That’s because chicken wings are serious business. This holds true for not only the establishments that produce many varieties of the tasty treats, but also for the customers themselves who will consume more than 30 billion wings throughout America this year according to The American Poultry Association.
Wings come in many forms, tastes and sizes. They are also broken down into the common form of “flats” and “drumsticks.”
America has had a love affair with chicken wings since 1964 when they were first created in Buffalo, New York. It’s a passion that is not going away anytime soon.
Compiling a list like this is next to impossible. But, we made the effort, so here goes. Introducing …
1. Di’ORIO’s CIRCLE CAFE
10 MacArthur Boulevard, Somers Point, New Jersey.
2. JULIANO’s PUB & GRILL
2264 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
3. TILTON INN BAR & GRILL
6823 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township., New Jersey.
4. (TIE) DUCKTOWN TAVERN & LIQUORS
2400 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey.
4. (TIE) PIC-A-LILLI PUB
231 S. Tennessee Avenue,
Atlantic City, New Jersey.
5. ROBERT’S PLACE
7807 Atlantic Avenue, Margate, New Jersey.
6. IRISH PUB
164 S. St. James Place
Atlantic City, New Jersey.
7. CHARLIE’S BAR
800 Shore Road
Somers Point, New Jersey.
8. J. D’s PUB & GRILL
45 S. New York Road
Galloway Township, New Jersey.
9. GREGORY’S RESTAURANT & BAR
900 Shore Road
Somers Point, New Jersey.
10. HOOTERS OF ATLANTIC CITY
2821 Boardwalk Tropicana Casino Atlantic City, New Jersey.
11. THE ANCHORAGE TAVERN & RESTAURANT
823 Bay Avenue
Somers Point, New Jersey.
12. CHICKIES & PETE’S
6055 Black Horse Pike
Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
13. VENTURA’S OFFSHORE CAFE
2015 Shore Road
Northfield, New Jersey.
14. ATLANTIC CITY BAR & GRILL
1217 Pacific Avenue
Atlantic City, New Jersey.
15. CAROLINE’S BY THE BAY RESTAURANT & BAR
450 Bay Avenue
Somers Point, New Jersey.
16. KELSEY’S
1545 Pacific Avenue
Atlantic City, New Jersey.
17. VAGABOND KITCHEN & TAP HOUSE
Atlantic City & Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
18. CROSSROADS BAR & GRILL
151 Philadelphia Avenue
Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.
19. HANGTIME BAR & GRILLE
353 E. White Horse Pike
Absecon, New Jersey.
20. BACK BAY ALE HOUSE
800 N New Hampshire Avenue
Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Well, that’s our list of the 20 Best Chicken Wings in Atlantic County, New Jersey.
We acknowledge that our list is subjective and wide open to debate.
Let us know how we did and please don’t be shy to let us know who we missed.
SOURCES: Family & Friends and The American Poultry Association.
