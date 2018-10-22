Wow ... is all I have to say ...

I mean, it is that time of year ... I guess.

One of your favorite stops for chicken wings, Buffalo Wild Wings, is now serving pumpkin spice chicken wings.

I mean, at the end of the day it was only right that they hop on the pumpkin spice train.

These wings are obviously only available for the season, so if you're interested in spicing things up in your diet you might want to hurry up and get over there ...

According to people.com “It’s fall’s favorite flavor, Ale mixes with BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice for a taste of the season.”