When you’re spending time at the Jersey Shore, seafood is basically part of the experience. Whether you’re there for the beaches, the boardwalk, or just hanging out with family and friends, grabbing a good seafood meal is usually on the list.

There are so many spots up and down the shore to pick from. Some are quick takeout shacks, some are a little fancier, but almost every town has a go-to place where people like to stop in after a long day at the beach.

There’s seriously nothing like a long day spent by the water and the heading out to get some really fresh seafood. It’s seriously one of my favorite things about going down the shore. You’ll find everything from fried shrimp baskets to lobster rolls, and each place has its own vibe. Some spots get a lot of buzz because they’re new, and others have been around for years and are local favorites.

So, f you’re looking for the best of the best, one spot keeps coming up again and again.

What Is The Jersey Shore's Best Seafood Restaurant?

According to TripAdvisor, Dock’s Oyster House in Atlantic City is the number one seafood restaurant along the Jersey Shore. It’s been around since 1897 and is known for its fresh oysters, seafood platters, and solid service.

People love the variety, the comfortable setting, and the fact that it’s a classic. Whether you’re in the mood for oysters, crab cakes, or a fresh catch of the day, Dock’s seems to have what you’re looking for.

So next time you’re at the shore and craving seafood, this is the place to check out.

