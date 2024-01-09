It's the perfect time of year to talk about soup.

As I sit on the couch in my home writing this article, I'm wrapped up in a cozy, fuzzy blanket because the winter chill has settled in.

There's nothing better on a cold winter day or night than a warm bowl of soup. There's something about the warmth of it as I hold it in my hands and the smell of the broth that I absolutely love. It's comforting.

I didn't always love soup. When I was a child I didn't like it at all actually. Warm liquids of any kind, even hot chocolate, were a total turnoff.

When I was in college I remember giving some Chicken Noodle Soup a try when I wasn't feeling well and it tasted so good. It was exactly what I needed. I've enjoyed soup ever since.

What's your favorite kind of soup? My family has different favorites. My daughter and I love chicken noodle soup....the more noodles the better for her. My son enjoys a smooth tomato soup. He usually makes a grilled cheese sandwich to go along with it. My husband likes a more hearty soup, so Italian Wedding soup is his first choice.

Yelp just released a new list for 2024. It's called the "50 Bowls of Bliss: The Most-Slurp Soup Spots in Every State." I was intrigued.

I immediately scrolled to check out where to find the best soup in Pennsylvania. Turns out the best slurp spot in the Keystone state is in Donegal.

The place is called Out of the Fire Café and the signature roasted mushroom soup is its specialty.

It's available in the restaurant and in its retail case so you can enjoy it at home.

To see the top spots in the rest of the states, click here.

