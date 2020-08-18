Best Starbucks Secret Menu Drink Ever: ‘Fruity Pebbles Frappuccino’

This may be the very first time Starbucks baristas have come up with a drink based on an iconic breakfast cereal. And, one that my kids absolutely love.

I see a drive-thru trip coming up quickly for my family. My wife was all over my Facebook messenger with this new 'secret menu' drink. Plus, the kids go through at least one box of this cereal a month. Big thanks to @SnackGator on Instagram for the scoop.

The new, very delicious-looking, Fruity Pebbles Frappuccino. Don't look for it on the menu, remember, this is a 'secret menu' drink.

Every bit of my inner child is sitting at the kitchen table when my mom tosses me the box. I cannot wait to try this.

When you roll up to order this, here's what you tell your barista:

Start with ordering a Grande Strawberries & Creme Frappuccino⁣. Next, ask them to add 2.5 pumps of vanilla syrup. Then, 1 pump each of classic and raspberry syrup. Then a splash of lemonade.

Want it Tall or Venti, SnackGator also shared the recipe adjustments in their Instagram post.

[H/T Delish]