Are The BEST Tacos in NJ Hidden in This Mexican Grocery Store?

Is it Taco Tuesday yet? What cares what day it is - literally any day is good for tacos!

We're talking tender, juicy, marinated chicken, carne asada, birria, fish, and chorizo... in-house made flour and corn tortillas, accompanied with fresh spices and vegetables bursting with flavor! Real. Authentic. Tacos!

There's a taco to make everyone happy. Even though New Jersey is better known for our pizza, cheesesteaks, and hoagies, our tacos are not to be slept on!

So where can we find the BEST tacos in all of New Jersey? There are so many amazing taco options in New Jersey, and of course, everyone may have a different answer.

But the folks of OnlyInYourState have an idea. So where do they say you find the BEST tacos in New Jersey? Drum roll, please!

The best tacos in New Jersey are at La Escondida Mexican Market and Taqueria - an unassuming Mexican food market located at 418 N Main St in Pleasantville.

Here's what OnlyInYourState had to say about this place:

"Some of the best food is tucked away in the most unexpected, unassuming places. That’s certainly the case for La Escondida Mexican Market, where you’ll find a selection of delicious Hispanic and Latin foods on shelves, and then some of the best tacos in New Jersey behind the counter!..."

You can stop in for some groceries and then grab some fresh, hot, authentic food to-go! Those tamales look amazing!

This may just may be one of New Jersey's best-kept secrets. Definitely worth checking out!

So what do you think? Are these the best tacos in New Jersey? Let us know what you think in the comments!

