Let's Taco-bout TACOS!!

One of the essential major food groups, if you ask me - when they're done the right way!

We're not talkin' ground beef, shredded cheese and taco sauce from the grocery store. We're talking tender, juicy, marinated chicken, carne asada, birria, fish, and chorizo... in-house made flour and corn tortillas, accompanied with fresh spices and vegetables bursting with flavor! Real. Authentic. Tacos!

And like everything else, you can find tons of them in New Jersey. But where can you get the BEST tacos in the whole state? We'll get to that.

NJ.com put out their list of "New Jersey's 29 Greatest Tacos, Ranked" for 2022, which must have been a very painstaking yet delicious endeavor. Whether you're looking for birria, seafood, barbacoa, carnitas, fish, chicken, or culture-fusion tacos, you'll find them on that list.

But before we get to #1, let's take a second to appreciate some of the terrifically tasty tacos in Central Jersey!

#25 Surf Taco - "Baja Surf Taco" - Point Pleasant

This place presents a more "fun" California-style take on tacos. They have various locations along the Jersey Shore. If you find yourself here, once of the best tacos they have to offer is the "Baja Surf Taco" with fried cod, avocado-lime sauce, chipotle mayo and salsa

#23 "The Golden Avocado Taco" - Tacoria, Princeton/New Brunswick NJ

The golden avocado taco futures a fried avocado, but honestly everything looks good. Look at this glorious platter! We love a place that doesn't skimp on the guac!

#18 "Al pastor tacos", Tacos Los Campos, Brick NJ

If you want authentic, check this place out. You can practically SEE the flavor on the meat of the al pastor tacos - and topped with mangoes!? *swoon*

#15 "Pollo a la Plancha taco" - Tacos El Tio, Medford NJ

This place is about as authentic as it can get! The pollo a la plancha taco is a chicken taco, but get a load of the Tacos Campechanos with chorizo and carne asada!

#13 "Spicy pork taco" -Taquitos Buenaventura, Long Branch NJ

#11. Barbacoa taco, Picante "The Taste of Mexico", Springfield NJ

#8 Pork tacos, MOGO Korean Fusion Tacos, Asbury Park

#4 Chicken tinga taco, Dona Julia Mexican Kitchen, Point Pleasant Beach

And now for #1! Where can you get the BEST tacos in all of New Jersey? *drumroll please*

#1 The Carnitas taco, Taqueria Downtown, Jersey City

This place isn't particular flashy or expensive, but they let their food speak for itself! The carnitas taco is a must-try, but also take a look at this perfection of a barbacoa taco!

What do you think? Where have you found the best tacos in New Jersey? No wrong answers - let us know!

