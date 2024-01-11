Here's a great cure for those winter blues that you may be feeling right about now. Plan a fun winter getaway. You don't even have to go far. Lucky for you there are some fabulous places to visit here in my home state of New Jersey.

After my Christmas tree comes down and all of my holiday decorations get hoisted back into the attic until next November I need something to look forward to.

While some people go into hibernation mode during the coldest months of the year, others are having a ball at winter festivals and other cold weather activities throughout the state.

World Atlas released a list of the 8 Best Towns in New Jersey for a Winter Getaway and I can't wait to check them out.

Lambertville

The Lambertville - New Hope Winter Festival is happening February 2nd - 4th. There's a concert with Micky Dolenz from The Monkees performing. There's a chili cookoff with many of the local restaurants participating. There are children's activities and so much more.

There are also so many cute eateries to warm up in and enjoy the scenery of this cute town. I love the newest breakfast and lunch spot, Hash House on North Union Street.

Vernon

If you're into winter sports, you'll love it. Vernon is home to Mountain Creek, the biggest ski resort in New Jersey. You can also go snowtubing and snowboarding. Check it out by clicking here.

Crystal Springs Resort is also in Vernon. There are so many fun things to do including wine cellar tours, heated indoor/outdoor snow pools, an award-winning spa, and much more. Check it out by clicking here.

Mount Holly

Don't miss the Mount Holly Fire and Ice Festival taking place on January 27, 2024. There will be a chili cookoff, expert ice carvers, children's workshops, and more. Check out the details here.

To check out the entire list of the Best Towns in New Jersey for a winter getaway, click here.

