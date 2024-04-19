Lucky for us, one of the best small towns to visit in the Northeast is right in our backyard.

When you imagine a charming small town, what does it look like?

That's easy for me. I grew up in a small town (Cranbury, New Jersey) and now that I'm an adult I certainly appreciate, and love, that vibe.

When I picture a small town, I see an adorable tree and flower-lined main street area. As you stroll along, you come upon cozy restaurants with outdoor seating and cute shops you can't find anywhere else.

There's a welcoming feel. The locals are friendly and all know each other. There's a lake or pond to sit and relax near. The houses and buildings have an old charm to them.

Are you getting the same picture?

USA Today put together a list of the 10 Best Small Towns to visit in the Northeast. I'm sure it was tough to narrow it down with so many different types of towns in this region...beach towns, mountain towns, and everything in between.

There were a few criteria: The towns had to have a population less than 25,000, "have beautiful scenery, historic charm, local cuisine, and cultural attractions.

Although, I think my hometown of Cranbury should have earned a spot on the list, there's a town not too far away that is deserving.

Lambertville, NJ Named Among Best Small Towns to Visit in Northeast

Lambertville, NJ landed at #3.

Excellent choice. What a great town. It checks all of my "best small towns" boxes. It has the most adorable main street strip with tons of charming shops and restaurants. The scenery is incredible with pretty views of the Delaware River in town.

Here's what USA Today had to say about Lambertville:

"Just across the Delaware River from the popular Pennsylvania town of New Hope, the small town of Lambertville, New Jersey, is charming, lively, and offers much to see and do for both residents and visitors."

To see the rest of the list, click here. Hint - another New Jersey town is on it.

Definitely put Lambertville on your list of can't miss places. You'll love it.

