Save the dates for fireworks nights in New Hope this summer. Yippee. Yes, they're finally coming back, according to New Hope Free Press. Everyone is invited.

Friday Night Fireworks over the Delaware River in New Hope and Lambertville will kick off in May and run monthly from June to September, as part of the Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce's Summer Series, featuring live music, vendors, art displays, a beer garden, and wine tastings.

Gorgeous fireworks display Smileus loading...

The New Hope Borough Council members all voted in favor of bringing back the beloved tradition.

Michael Sklar, president of the Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce, is thrilled with the decision.

The big kickoff of the fireworks season will be Friday, May 17th, as a part of PrideFest. The other fireworks dates are Fridays June 7, July 5, August 2, September 6.

Fireworks in night sky moodboard loading...

PrideFest will take place May 11th through May 19th. The week will be filled with fun events like a Welcoming Tea, the unveiling of the Pride Progress Flag, the Love is Love Gala, and more.

You won't want to miss the Pride Parade and Pride Fair on Saturday, May 18th. It's always so much fun. Make sure to look for 94.5 'PST riding in the parade.

"We're so excited that Council approved our summer series in partnership with New Hope Celebrates. This inclusive event gives us another year to show off amazing artists, vendors, businesses, restaurants, and bring visitors of all backgrounds to explore and enjoy our incredible town," Sklar said.

Parking for the fireworks will be available at New Hope-Solebury High School, Union Square, and Lambertville Station.

Get ready, it's going to be a fun summer in New Hope and Lambertville.

