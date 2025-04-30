I'm sure you've heard the buzz about Big Lots stores reopening.

Yes, it's true.

READ MORE: Two PA towns have been named the prettiest in the U.S.

Big Lots stores are reopening in waves

But, they're not all reopening at once, it's happening in waves.

I just told you about the Fairless Hills, PA location, on Lincoln Highway, reopening in June, but before that, 13 other Pennsylvania stores will welcome customers back in May.

Google Google loading...

How exciting for bargain shoppers like me.

Keep reading to find out which Pennsylvania Big Lots stores are reopening in May.

The struggling discount retailer declared bankruptcy in 2024, and much to the dismay of loyal customers, locations across the county closed.

Get our free mobile app

A few months later a new buyer took over (Gordon Brothers Retail Partners) and moved ahead with a plan to reinvent the brand and reopen the doors.

Fans of Big Lots never expected it to reopen and are thrilled.

Some stores reopened a few weeks ago, but not in Pennsylvania.

Google Google loading...

Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Mississippi, and Virginia saw locations open up again.

Some Pennsylvania Big Lots stores will be reopening in May

In May, more stores will be opening back up, and Pennsylvania, it's your turn.

Yippee.

READ MORE: FBI says this PA city among the most dangerous places in the U.S.

Some will be reopening on May 1, with more reopening May 15.

All stores have been remodeled and a new apparel section for the family will be debuting.

Here are the Pennsylvania towns where Big Lots is reopening:

Bloomsburg

Camp Hill

Cleona

DuBois

Dunmore

Google Google loading...

East Stroudsburg

Erie

Eynon

Franklin

Lehighton

Google Google loading...

Lewisburg

Meadville

Newcastle

Still waiting to hear when NJ Big Lots stores will reopen

I know my New Jersey friends are anxiously awaiting news if and when their locations will be reopening.

As soon as I find out, I'll let you know.

Happy shopping.

Top 16 Friendliest Places to Live in Pennsylvania These are the sixteen most friendly places to live in the entire state, according to a new report issued by Nextdoor.com. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST