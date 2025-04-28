I'm a sucker for a pretty town.

I love strolling along a tree-lined Main Street with flowers everywhere you turn.

I love stopping for a bite to eat in a cute little cafe with outdoor seating, overlooking a lake or other pretty scenery.

I love browsing in adorable shops and talking to locals who love their town.

Americans have named the 15 prettiest towns in the U.S.

That's why this list of the 15 Prettiest Small Towns in the United States as Rated by Americans caught my attention.

I quickly scrolled through looking to see if any towns in Pennsylvania made the cut, and sure enough, two did.

Although these towns are somewhat close to my home, I would plan a trip to these two spectacular towns even if you live farther away.

There's a reason Pennsylvania's slogan is "Pennsylvania. The Great American Getaway."

The first Pennsylvania town on the prettiest U.S. towns list is Jim Thorpe

Yes, Jim Thorpe is the name of the town. It's named after the Native American athlete.

It landed at #8.

It's in the Pocono Mountains and depending on the time of year (fall is my favorite) the scenery is breathtaking.

The article points out its historic architecture, pretty hiking trails, and more.

Jim Thorpe is "home to several historic sites, including the Old Jail Museum and the Asa Packer Mansion. Visitors can also take a ride on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railroad, go whitewater rafting on the Lehigh River, or browse the unique shops and boutiques in the downtown area."

Coming in just below at #9 is New Hope.

This is only about 25 minutes from where I live and it's such a great place.

I find I'm always discovering something new and fun.

It's a great, walkable town with unique shops and restaurants...many with water views of the Delaware River.

New Hope's art scene is thriving with many galleries and studios.

You can take in a show at the Bucks County Playhouse and so much more.

I would absolutely recommend you visit.

To see the rest of the 15 Prettiest Small Towns in the United States, click here.

Enjoy.

