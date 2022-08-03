Big-name concerts you won’t want to miss this fall in New Jersey

From big-name artists like Post Malone and Mary J. Blige to country music festivals, New Jersey offers a wide range of concerts at multiple different venues this upcoming fall season.

Here are just a few of these performances you can go see and enjoy.

Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

My Chemical Romance

Dates: Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Wednesday, Sept. 21

Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Wednesday, Sept. 21 Cost: Tickets as low as $147

This American Alternative Rock Band, originally from Newark, is considered one of the most well-known groups of the 2000s. They are mostly noted for normalizing emo styles of music and helping teenagers with mental health through their lyrics. Some of their best hits include ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ and ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise).’

Post Malone (Twelve Carat Tour) with Roddy Ricch

Ten-time Billboard Music Award artist Post Malone is set to play at Prudential on Oct. 7 as part of his two-month-long tour around the United States. His album “Twelve Carat Toothache” came out in early June and hit #2 on the charts just two weeks later.

Mary J. Blige (GMG Tour) with Ella Mai and Queen Naija

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Mary J. Blige will take the stage on Oct. 23 as part of her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. Also referred to as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Blige is accompanied by Ella Mai and Queen Naija on stage.

Daddy Yankee (La Ultima Vuelta World Tour)

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Daddy Yankee plans to stop at the Prudential Center on Dec. 8 as part of his La Ultima Vuelta World Tour. He is best known for songs like “Gasolina” and “Con Calma,” and is also sometimes referred to as the King of Reggaeton.

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ

Outlaw Music Festival

The Outlaw Music Festival brings country music to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sept. 23 for a day of fun with family and friends. Some notable artists joining the tour this year include Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton and Zach Bryan.

Arcade Fire (The "WE" Tour) with Beck

The Juno and Grammy award-winning indie rock band take their “WE” tour to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion this November. The band is most famous for their albums, “Funeral” and “Neon Bible.”

PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ

Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush

The American rock bands Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush will play at PNC this October. The co-headlining tour will travel for three months around the United States.

The Gaslight Anthem with special guest, Jeff Rosenstock

The New Brunswick rock band “The Gaslight Anthem” makes a stop at PNC during their world tour with Jeff Rosenstock. The group is best known for their singles like “45” and “Here Comes My Man.”

The Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ

Regina Spektor

Russian-American singer and pianist Regina Spektor will perform at the Wellmont Theater on Oct. 15. Her songs have been featured in shows like Orange is the New Black and Grey’s Anatomy.

The Flaming Lips

The American psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips takes the Wellmont Theater on Oct. 20. Their biggest hit, “She Don’t Use Jelly,” took their career to the next level in 1993, and they are most notable for collaborating with Miley Cyrus in 2015.

Pusha T: It's Almost Dry Tour Phase 2

Record executive and rapper Pusha T takes his tour to the Wellmont Theater on Oct. 27. Pusha T got his start with his brother No Malice and since has collaborated with artists like Kayne, Jay-Z and Kid Cudi.

W.A.S.P with Armored Saint

The heavy metal W.A.S.P band takes their first tour in over a decade to the Wellmont Theater on November 17. The tour celebrates the group's 40th anniversary, and will take fans back through time with their performances. They will be joined by heavy metal band Armored Saint.

Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ

Jimmy Eat World

Rock band Jimmy Eat World takes the Starland Ballroom on Sept. 23. Their past few albums have all reached Billboard's Top 5 for Rock and Alternative charts, and their “Bleed American” went certified platinum.

E. Town Concrete

E. Town Concrete plans to make a statement during their performance on Oct. 8 at Starland Ballroom. The Elizabeth native band has always been considered a black sheep amongst their peers, and they are ready to make a comeback. They are best known for their singles like “Mandibles” and “Let’s Go.”

Black Flag

With seven studio albums and two live albums, Black Flag is considered one of the most notable underground American rock bands during the late 20th century in America. The group’s most popular songs include “No Values” and “Jealous Again.”

Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, NJ

Johnny Mathis

Johnny Mathis’s Voice of Romance Tour takes the Bergen Performing Arts Center on Oct.7. Mathis has recorded nearly 80 albums over the years and is noted as Billboard's #6 pop album artists. He has also received five grammy nominations and some refer to him as “The Voice of Christmas.”

