Big Snow set to reopen 8 months after fire at American Dream NJ mall

EAST RUTHERFORD - Another re-opening is happening at the American Dream in East Rutherford, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Big Snow American Dream, North America's first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center will reopen Friday, May 27 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Big Snow provides ideal snow conditions year-round within climate-controlled slopes, making it the perfect place to learn to ski when it's always winter.

The venue will host a snow-studded Beach Party including live entertainment, live ice sculpting, complimentary photoshoots, and an opportunity to meet and ride with athletes from Burton.

"We are appreciative of all the hard work that has gone towards this reopening and look forward to welcoming guests back to our slope where we offer endless winter fun right here in New Jersey, said Trish McLeod, director of Resorts Marketing and Sales, Snow Partners.

Big Snow reopening (Photo Credit: Big Snow American Dream) Big Snow reopening (Photo Credit: Big Snow American Dream) loading...

The venue plans to thank and honor representatives from various responding fire departments, who combatted last September's fire, which broke out in the 16-story, 180,000-square-foot ski, and snowboard park. The damage was contained to a small area of the snow dome, but enough to shut down the attraction for the past eight months.

Responding firefighters and their families will receive discounted tickets.

Big Snow offers Snow Day packages that provide everything needed to enjoy a day on the slopes, including ski/board rental, outerwear, complimentary access to terrain-based learning skills areas, and a team of instructors.

Big Snow reopening (Photo Credit: Big Snow American Dream) Big Snow reopening (Photo Credit: Big Snow American Dream) loading...

Guests can also expect door prize giveaways throughout the day, including 50% off return visit vouchers.

For more information, guests can visit www.bigsnowamericandream.com.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.