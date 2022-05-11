When it comes to sweet treats, this national chain has the art mastered.

How do you like to "eat a Rita's?"

Are you a traditionalist? Do you like your plain cherry Italian ice?

Are you more daring when it comes to your frozen desserts? Personally, you can't beat some custard on top of a Rita's treat.

As the weather heats up, there can never be too many Rita's.

Luckily, they've chosen the perfect location.

Rita's is now open in the Friendship Plaza on Route 9 in Howell.

It's located next to Staples.

Seating is available, but the drive-thru isn't operating as of this writing.

But that's not all!

When's the last time you dove into one of these?

Or one of these? Fudgie!

For most of us, the closest we came to Carvel is the freezer section in the grocery store.

Carvel is big on their ice cream cakes, but there is so much more.

Soon we will be able to sample all of the sweet treats.

While there isn't an official opening date planned, there is a Carvel sign where the Checks Cashed sign is in the picture above.

This is the Shoprite Plaza on Route 66 in Neptune. The Carvel is located in between Shoprite and IHOP.

You'd think that this addition would be met with excitement, but many commenters say this is the wrong location for Carvel.

That plaza is dead. I can't see an ice cream shop working out. Nothing stays there too long. Carvel is great, just wrong location.

Parking was also mentioned as something that could get in the way of Carvel's success.

If there's one thing I know, it's that when I want ice cream, you can throw all types of detours in my way. I will get my ice cream.