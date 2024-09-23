Did you know that Pennsylvania is home to the world’s largest Wawa?

If you live nearby, you might be surprised to learn that this massive Wawa could be just around the corner from you!

It’s been up and running for a while, but I only recently found out that this particular spot holds the title of the biggest Wawa in the entire world.

For Wawa lovers in our area, that's for sure a spot that yoou want to check out.

Wawas are everywhere in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area, almost like they're a staple of every other town.

They’re famous for their huge menu of hoagies, coffees, and even pizza now!

Wawa has just about anything you could possibly want to satisfy a craving.

If you're looking to check out the world's biggest Wawa, the experience is on a whole other level.

Located in Philadelphia, this store spans a whopping 11,500 square feet!

When it first opened, 6ABC reported that the store boasts massive screens, a mural of Philly’s skyline, a café, and even offers free Wi-Fi!

No other Wawa in the world can give you an experience like this, especially at its prime location in the heart of Philly.

So, where exactly is this Wawa?

You can visit the world’s largest Wawa at 6th and Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, PA!

This iconic location opened its doors in 2018, but I just learned that it holds the record as the biggest Wawa in the world!

