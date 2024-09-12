Wawa Reports Massive Payment Issues at Nearly All Stores Across Pa & NJ

Wawa Convenience Stores Getty Images loading...

If you stopped at a Wawa store Thursday morning, you may have had an issue paying for your coffee or hoagie.

Some “if not all” Wawa stores were reporting credit issues, and therefore, they were only accepting cash payments for all purchases.

The issues were confirmed in a statement issued to the media by the company’s spokesperson Jennifer Wolf (including to NBC 10 Philadelphia).

"We have been notified by our credit card processor they are currently experiencing issues impacting our ability to accept credit transactions at some, if not all of our stores and are working to resolve it."

The issues appear to have been resolved by midday Thursday. So if you’re hitting up a Wawa this afternoon, you will be able to use a credit card or a digital payment.

“We’ve been notified the issue has been resolved and all of our stores are able to accept credit transactions,” the company’s spokesperson Lori Bruce told the media around 10:30 a.m.

It's unclear what caused the issues in the first place, but we found social media posts from as far away as Florida that seemed to confirm the issues earlier today as well.

