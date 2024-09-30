If you love Wawa as much as I do, I've got some good news.

There's another one opening in Mercer County soon.

I know what you're thinking...why do we need another Wawa in the area?

Wawa fans would tell you there's never too many.

The brand-new Wawa location is on Route 1 South in West Windsor.

If you commute using Route 1 or live in the area, you've most likely noticed the construction over the past few months.

It's where the old Palmer Inn was, next Wendy's in the Windsor Green Shopping Center, home of Whole Foods Market.

A big Grand Opening celebration will be held on Thursday, October 3rd.

Save the date. You’re invited.

You won't want to miss it.

The celebration will start bright and early at 8:00 am.

Wawa has some awesome goodies lined up.

Be one of the first 100 customers, and you’ll snag a FREE Wawa t-shirt.

Who doesn’t love free swag?

It's a great way to rep your favorite place.

While you're there you can grab a picture with Wawa’s beloved mascot, Wally Goose.

It's going to be a fun event.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 8:30 am.

Wawa will introduce you to its amazing new team.

If you stop in enough, I'm sure you'll become fast friends with the hard-working crew.

Because Wawa loves its customers so much, there will be FREE coffee flowing all morning long.

Yeeesss!

Stay for the Hoagies for Heroes competition, where local first-responder heroes go head-to-head in a hoagie-making contest.

You won’t want to miss the action.

Whether you’re a coffee lover, hoagie fan, or just want to join in on the fun, go on out and celebrate the new Wawa.

It may just make your mornings, or any part of your day, a little easier.

The Grand Opening of the newest Wawa in the area, Route 1 South and Emmons Road, West Windsor, is October 3rd.

Maybe I'll see you there.

