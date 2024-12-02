Wawa is one of the most beloved convenience stores in our area and there’s some big changes coming to stores in our area.

Wawa is making a significant expansion into central Pennsylvania, with plans to open 40 new stores in the region by 2029.

That means more coffees, more hoagies, and more gobblers are coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years.

This move is set to bring Wawa's unique offerings closer to residents who have long awaited its arrival in their town.

Wawa has become a staple for all of us, offering a range of products that cater to every craving you could possibly have.

From freshly made hoagies and customizable coffee to a selection of snacks and drinks, Wawa provides quality and convenience under one roof.

No matter if it’s late at night after the bars with your friends, a stop for breakfast on the way to work, or even just a quick dinner, Wawa will always have your back and have exactly what you’re looking for. It’s honestly one of my favorite places to eat.

Where Will Wawa Expand in Pennsylvania Before 2029?

The expansion into central Pennsylvania is a strategic move to extend Wawa's footprint even further into the state, the birthplace of Wawa.

The first store part of the expansion opened on September 19, 2024, in Middletown, Dauphin County, marking the beginning of this plan.

According to ABC27, Wawa stated other locations in York, Dover, Williamsport, Hanover, and Enola should open by the end of 2024.

Each new store represents a $7 million investment and is expected to employ about 35 associates, collectively creating approximately 1,400 new jobs in the region.

If you don’t have a Wawa near you yet, sit patiently because there’s a good chance one could be coming to your area soon!

