Billie Eilish is gearing up for her first global live stream concert event.

On Wednesday (October 7), the "My Future" singer announced her upcoming virtual concert, called WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE LIVE STREAM.

When Is Billie Eilish's Live Stream Concert?

The show will take place on October 24 at 3 PM PST / 6 PM EST and will stream from Los Angeles. Powered by Maestro interactive streaming, the show itself will stream from Eilish's website and will include interactive production.

How Much Are Tickets to Billie Eilish's Live Stream Concert?

Tickets for WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE LIVE STREAM cost $30 each.

How Do I Get Tickets to Billie Eilish's Live Stream Concert?

Tickets are on sale now on the artist's website.

Will I Be Able to Replay Billie Eilish's Concert?

In addition to the live stream, fans will also be able to replay the show on-demand for 24 hours after the live stream ends.

Will There Be Special Merch Available?

Fans will also get exclusive access to exclusive event merchandise at a discounted price. Proceeds from select merchandise items will benefit Crew Nation, which is a charitable fund that benefits the countless touring crew members who can no longer work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees will also receive a code for a free delivery from their favorite local restaurant via Postmates through Sunday, October 25 at 11:59 ET.

While in quarantine, Eilish has kept busy with her music. She released her latest single and animated music video for "My Future." She also released the music video for her James Bond theme song, "No Time To Die."

Recently, Eilish spoke openly about the presidential election and voiced her support for the Democratic party nominee, Joe Biden.