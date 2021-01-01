Billie Eilish’s Mom Acted on ‘Friends’ and Rejected Joey: Watch

Billie Eilish's mother acted in an episode of Friends.

Over the last few months, fans have discovered that the "My Future" singer's mother, Maggie Baird, was an actress. Most fans were shocked to learn that she acted in "The One Where Joey Loses His Insurance" episode in Season 6. She portrays "Casting Director No. 2."

In the scene, Joey (played by Matt LeBlanc) is in pain after suffering from a hernia. Unfortunately, Joey doesn't have health insurance to see a doctor. He still continued auditioning for acting roles despite the pain, which is where Baird came in. He was rejected by her after he couldn't lift a bag of dog food due to his injury.

Watch the scene, below.

Baird has also appeared in Walker Texas Ranger, X Files, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The West Wing, Charmed, among other films and television shows. Her last credited acting role was in 2016 for a short, "I Am Be."

Her husband and Eilish's father, Patrick O'Connell, is also an actor. He also appeared in The West Wing along with projects like Iron Man, Supergirl and Without A Trace. His last credited role was in 2016 for voicing a video game, Hitman.