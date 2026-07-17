Here's something to look forward to.

Triumph Restaurant & Brewery announces Oktoberfest in Palmer Square in October

Triumph Restaurant & Brewery in Princeton is bringing back Oktoberfest to Palmer Square this fall. Save the date and set a reminder. The date is Saturday, October 17. Check out the announcement on Triumph's Instagram below.

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The post reads, "Save the date. October 17 we're bringing Oktoberfest back to the Palmer Square green. Dust off your lederhosen and start practicing your stein holding technique. We'll have more details soon."

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Expect live music, Oktoberfest-themed foods, and kids' activities

Last year, Triumph Restaurant and Brewery joined forced with the Arts Council of Princeton for the festivities. There was live music, barrel-tapping, kids' activities, and all the foods you'd expect at Oktoberfest...bratwurst, knockwurst, hot dogs, pretzels, and more. It's bound to be a good time.

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Triumph Beer Garden in the Princeton Shopping Center for the Summer Concert Series

In the meantime, you can visit the pop-up Triumph Beer Garden in the Princeton Shopping Center Courtyard from 5 - 8 PM during the Summer Concert Series. Free concerts by local bands are every Friday night through September 11th, starting at 6 PM.

Here's the lineup for the rest of the summer:

July 17 - The Balanced Breakfast Band

July 24 - Dragonfly Band

July 31 - The Semi-Tunes

August 7 - Diablo Sandwich Band

August 14 - The Outcrops

August 21 - Ocean Avenue Stompers

August 28 - The Shaxe

September 4 - The Men of Soul

September 11 - Castle Lane

You'll find the pop-up Triumph Beer Garden in the center of the Princeton Shopping Center Courtyard, by the Clocktower.

Don't forget to save the date for Oktoberfest in Palmer Square, Princeton on October 17, 2026. Triumph Restaurant and Brewery is located at 20 Palmer Square East in Princeton, NJ.