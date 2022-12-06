If you grew up getting ice cream from this shop in Bergen County, this one's gonna hurt!

Bischoff's Confectionery, and old-school, homey ice cream shop that has been in business for over 8 decades, is about to close its doors for good, according to NJ.com.

Bischoff's, located at 468 Cedar Ln, in Teaneck will permanently close on New Year's Eve, Dec 31, 2022. Why? The reason is unclear, as the owner Steven Mather did not disclose that information.

88 years is LONG time to be in business, but the Bischoff's history actually goes back even longer - to the 1800s! It was originally an ice cream shop in New York City in the late 1800s before before it moved to Teaneck in 1934.

If they're closing, it's definitely NOT because of a lack of delicious ice cream; it made NJ.com's list of the 65 greatest ice cream shops in New Jersey earlier this year, AND it was voted as one of the best in the state by New Jersey natives. You can check that article out HERE.

Their menu features an abundance of items to satisfy your sweet tooth, like sundaes, milkshakes, cream sodas, over 30 flavors of ice creams and more! They also have pie, sandwiches, burgers and salads. Click HERE for their full menu.

Be sure to get your last licks for old-time's sake before they close at the end of the year!

