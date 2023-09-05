I have some exciting news. There's a new restaurant coming soon to Ewing.

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap is set to open this month in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey, on Route 31 in Ewing.

Get our free mobile app

I don't know any other details but it sounds like a bar and restaurant. The website doesn't say anything except that it's coming soon.

It's taking the spot of Arooga's Grille House and Sports Bar at 400 Main Boulevard East, Suite 600. It's on the corner, across from Barnes & Noble, Insomnia Cookies and near the newer Jersey Mike's Sub Shop.

Arooga's closed its doors for good back in February.

zager zager loading...

Before Arooga's, Landmark Americana Tap and Grill occupied that space. That shut down back in 2019.

I'm so happy to see something else going in there. I hated seeing it empty. I've always enjoyed the restaurants there.

I really hope it sticks around.

If you haven't been to Campus Town at The College of New Jersey, you should check it out.

It's NOT just for the students there. All of the restaurants and shops are open to the public. My family and I are there often.

Google Google loading...

There's a Panera Bread, Frutta Bowls, Insomnia Cookies, Red Berry Frozen Yogurt, Mexican Mariachi Grill, IndiGrill, Blazin' J's chicken restaurant, Yummy Sushi and more.

Google Google loading...

There's also an Infocus Urgent Care, Verizon Wireless, Empower Yoga, Hairworx, and Polished Nails.

Google Google loading...

It's really a great place to stroll, eat and shop.

As soon as I find out more about Blueberry Kitchen and Tap, I'll let you know.

Campus Town is on the edge of The College of New Jersey on Route 31 in Ewing.