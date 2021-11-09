Pastadoro Announces Grand Opening Date in Ewing NJ

Pastadoro, the newest cool restaurant to open in Campus Town, at The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township, has announced the date of its Grand Opening, according to Facebook.

Join in the fun on Thursday, November 18th. There will be an official ribbon cutting, free samples, live music, giveaways, prizes, and more.

94.5 PST knows a great thing when we see it. We'll be there from noon - 2pm giving out free stuff too.

At Pastadoro, all the pasta is handmade daily, so it's ultra fresh. There are so many different types of pasta, sauces, meats, toppings, salads, sandwiches, sides, and more. You'll love it. Save room for some gelato.

Pastadoro is open 7 days a week, from 11am - 10pm. Make sure you stop by and check out this new hot spot. It's located at 100 Campus Town Circle in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township.

You can dine in or take home. Experience Pastadoro today.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.