There's a new cool place to visit in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey in Ewing.

Mr. Wish is NOW OPEN. I noticed it the other night when my family went to dinner at Arooga's and then got some frozen yogurt at Redberry (it's across the street from Redberry, next to Mexican Grill).

Have you ever heard of Mr. Wish before? I hadn't, so I did a little research and found out it specializes in natural, fresh and healthy tea beverages.

The menu is filled with milk tea, fruit tea, diced fruit tea, fruit smoothies, sparkling drinks (Peach and Mango Babo, Mango and Passionfruit Babo, and more). Check out the full menu here.

Look at these...yum. You can customize your drink. You can choose your cane sugar level and ice level.

They also have Waffle Cakes if you're hungry for a snack.

Mr. Wish was created in Taiwan. The website says, "Mr. Wish started the journey from Central Taiwan and expanded its footsteps to Northern and Southern Taiwan. After years of efforts and market cultivation, Mr. Wish has become the No. 1 fresh fruit tea beverage brand in Taiwan and gained popularity among consumers."

I can't wait to visit. This is going on my summer bucket list.

It's becoming more popular in our area. There are other New Jersey Mr. Wish locations in Cherry Hill, Marlboro, Voorhees, Pennsauken, Deptford and Edison. In Pennsylvania, you can find shops in Levittown, Northeast Philadelphia, Rittenhouse Square, King of Prussia and more.

Check out the website here.

Campus Town at The College of New Jersey is located on Route 31 in Ewing. It's got such a great vibe.

There are many other shops and restaurants...Barnes and Noble, Arooga Bar and Grille, Insomnia Cookies, Panera, Frutta Bowls, Indi Grill, Yummy Sushi, Pastadoro, Jersey Mike's Subs, Infocus Urgent Care, Empower Yoga, Hair Worx, Polished Nails, Verizon Wireless, and more.

