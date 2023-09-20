Suspect Charged in Assault of Beloved Philadelphia TV Anchor, Bob Kelly

The man charged with assaulting a beloved TV anchor had his day in court earlier this week. The Philadelphia Inquirer was the first to report the news.

The 21-year-old man accused of punching Fox 29's Bob Kelly inside a Jersey Shore bar on July 30. Police say Kelly was emceeing an event at the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City in late July when the incident occurred.

He's been charged with aggravated assault. Police say he knowingly and purposely caused significant bodily injury to Bob Kelly, who was emceeing an event at the bar.

The case against Patrick Iannone will now be presented to a grand jury. The next scheduled date in court for the case is October 2.

Iannone's lawyer, John Tumelty, told the judge that there were a lot of mitigating factors. However, the case might be resolved before October 2, Tumelty indicated.

At the time of the assault, it was said that Kelly was hosting an event at Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City, NJ on a Sunday afternoon in late July.

Kelly did not suffer any serious injuries and returned to TV screens on the following Tuesday (the next day he was scheduled to work) at FOX29.

Bob called said it was a “frightening, disturbing event" when he returned to TV screens in early August.



