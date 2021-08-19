Borgata Parent Company to Require All Employees Be Vaxed

MGM Resorts International, the parent company of Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa, will soon require Cocid-19 vaccines for all employees nationwide.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that MGM President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle sent a letter to employees Monday saying that starting Monday, Aug. 30, all new hires at the U.S. MGM resorts will be required to show proof that they have been vaxed and all in-house employees will need to show proof of a Covid-19 vaccination by Oct. 15.

In his employee letter, Hornbuckle said he has “seen firsthand the devastation it (Covid) can cause.”

“I know that for some of you this may be an unwelcome development — a consideration that we did not take lightly when making this decision. However, as one of the largest and most trusted operators and employers in our industry, MGM Resorts is determined to do our part to curb the spread of the virus and help counter alarming trends in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Vaccination is the most effective tool in doing so. We’ve all seen the impact this pandemic has had on our community, economy and industry. I firmly believe we must do all that we can to bring this public health emergency to an end”.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal article indicated that MGM seems to be on solid legal ground when it comes to requiring vaccines among non-unionized employees, but it remains to be seen if vaccines can be mandated for unionized employees, at least in Nevada.

Borgata employs 3,573 full and part-time employees, according to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

