Oh no. It's the end of an era.

The New Hope Star Diner is closing its doors for good on Lower York Road (Route 202). The last day of business will be today (Monday, November 27, 2023). A friend dined there recently and learned of the closure.

Rumor has it that the space was leased and the operators of the diner could no longer afford the high rent. That certainly seems like the same scenario has been happening all over the area since the pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

There's no mention of the closure yet on the diner's Facebook page.

The New Hope Star Diner was a favorite for locals over the years and will be missed by many, I'm sure. For years it was a late-night hangout when it used to be open 24 hours a day. There's nothing better than some good 'ole diner food after a night of partying, right? The best.

Like most diners in the area, breakfast was always on the menu, no matter what time of day, and there were early bird specials. Two reasons why diners are so great. People from other parts of the country just don't understand why we all love diners so much.

Although New Jersey is well-known for its diners, the New Hope Star Diner has a great reputation for awesome food.

If you're feeling nostalgic, head into the New Hope Star Diner with some friends today or tonight for one last meal. Does anyone remember when it was the Country Host? That's going a ways back.

Hopefully, it will find another spot to open in the area. Fingers crossed. I'll let you know if I hear anything.

LOOK: Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Pennsylvania using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker