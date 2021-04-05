BREAKING: All New Jersey Residents Will Be Vaccine Eligible Within Two Weeks
All New Jersey residents (over the age of 16) will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19, Governor Phil Murphy just announced.
Governor Murphy announced that the state will be making an aggressive push to meet the state's goals of vaccinating most adults by the summer. The governor previously set the goal of vaccinating 70% of the state's population by the summer.
This would also be ahead of President Biden's May 1st goal to make the vaccine eligible to most Americans.
The news comes as the nation sees a concerning spike in cases of the virus.
"Given the trajectory, we are on, we believe this is the right time to put our program into higher gear," Murphy said during Monday afternoon’s press briefing.
The Philadelphia Inquirer estimates that almost 20% of the state's population is currently vaccinated. More than 3 million residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, they report.
This is a developing story. We'll have more details shortly.