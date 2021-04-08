Have you ever thought to yourself, "I wish I was walking around the mall and ran into an Eagles player?" Well, get ready because that dream can soon come true.

On Saturday, April 17th you may be able to run into a former Philadelphia Eagles tight ends.

According to Tap Into, Brent Celek, who won a Super Bowl ring the Eagles, will be making a quick stop at Quaker Bridge Mall on April 17th. While Brent Celek is hanging out at Quaker Bridge Mall he will be giving out some autographs.

We learned from Tap Into that the former Philadelphia Eagles player will be at Dynasts Sports Collectables and Custom Framing.

If you are ready to get in line at Dynasts Sports Collectables and Custom Framing you have to know that this is not a free event. Tap Into made it known that if you want to get some memorabilia signed by the former Philadelphia Eagles player it will cost you "$25 per signature."

Brent Celek will be at Dynasts Sports Collectables and Custom Framing from 12 pm to 1:15 pm.

Brent Celek will be able to sign either your personal Eagles gear or memorabilia from home, or you may purchase something from Dynasts Sports Collectables and Custom Framing, according to Tap Into.

We learned that health and safety protocols will be followed to makes sure staff members and fans stopping by for autographs remain protected.

NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.