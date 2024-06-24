Mercer County is getting two more dining options, according to Chain Store Age.

Mercer Mall, on Route 1 South in Lawrence Township, is getting a facelift for the first time in many years and recently adopted the new name, Mercer on One.

The new more modern signs were just put in place over the last few weeks and new tenants are being lined up to give the older strip mall a boost to attract online shoppers back to shopping in-person.

J. Crew Factory Store Coming to Mercer on One

I filled you in last fall that a J. Crew Factory Store will be opening sometime in 2024. This will be the first one in Mercer County.

A Crate & Barrel Outlet opened in late 2023.

While shopping there recently, I saw the sign that a Bloomingdale's Outlet is moving in. This is progress.

Now, Federal Realty Investment Trust has announced more new stores and restaurants coming soon to Mercer on One.

New Restaurants Coming in 2025 to Mercer on One

Two new restaurants will be opening in 2025

The first restaurant is Lazy Dog Restaurant. It's a casual place with "elevated comfort cuisine." You'll be able to enjoy American favorite foods and drinks made-from-scratch with seasonal inspiration. It will be over 8,000 square feet.

Nan Xiang Express will be over 2,000 square feet and shooting for a spring 2025 opening. It will serve modern Chinese food.

Homemade Asian Beef and Broccoli with Rice bhofack2 loading...

Sephora Opening in Mercer On One in 2024

The article also says there will be a Sephora opening in winter 2024, making that the second location in that area. There is also a Sephora across the highway in Quaker Bridge Mall.

Jeffrey Fischer, Vice President of Regional Leasing for Federal Realty Investment Trust, said in a statement, "We are excited to welcome these new tenants to a newly rebranded Mercer on One. All of our tenants reflect Federal's commitment to curating a dynamic retail environment that caters to the diverse interests and preferences of our community."

For more information, click here.

Mercer On One is located on Route One South in Lawrence Township.

