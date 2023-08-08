This Outstanding Coal-Fired Pizza Joint is Expanding to Cherry Hill, NJ!

Pizza lovers in Cherry Hill can rejoice over this one!

Award-winning Bricco Coal Fired Pizza will be opening a second location in Cross County Plaza (2110 Route 70 E) in Cherry Hill, according to South Jersey Food Scene!

Here's why it's a big deal: The original location, at 128 Haddon Ave in Haddon Township, has been a staple pizza spot in South Jersey, and it's also nationally recognized!

Ranked #16 best pizza joints in the world by Food & Wine

Ranked #28 out of 50 for Top Pizza in the USA. www.50toppizza.it

Their menu includes antipasti dishes like stuffed long hots, and old school meatballs, amazing coal-fired chicken wings, paninis, and of course their signature coal-fired pizzas and tomato pies!

Once Bricco opens in its larger location in Cherry Hill, they'll even be expanding their menu with pastas and even weekend brunch!

Construction has already begun, according to this post from Facebook community page 'A View From Evesham'

According to South Jersey Food Scene, the new location will also introduce a new steam-injected oven alongside their classic coal-oven, so get ready for more delicious eats like focaccia and hoagie rolls for their delicious sandwiches!

When will Bricco in Cherry Hill be open?

So far, no word on an opening date just yet, but we'll be keeping an eye out for it! This may just be a contender for the best pizza spot in Cherry Hill in the near future!

Are you excited for Bricco expanding? Ever since I had their short rib pizza years ago, I've been dreaming about it ever since! Can't wait!

