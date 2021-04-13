‘Bridgerton’ Renewed For Two More Seasons By Netflix

Congrats, Bridgerton fans: Your favorite period drama is coming back for lots more episodes.

As announced today on Twitter, Netflix has chosen to renew the series, which became a smash hit for the streaming service when it premiered in late 2020 and was supposedly viewed by over 80 million households, for two additional seasons. With Season 2 in production now, fans can now expect Bridgerton to continue through at least Season 4.

Here was executive producer Shonda Rhimes’ statement on the news:

From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.

Netflix viewership numbers are notoriously hard to come by, so this announcement really tells you just how big of a hit the series was. Netflix rarely renews any of their shows, even relatively popular ones, beyond two or three seasons. In this case, Season 2 hasn’t even aired yet, and they’re already committing to two additional runs of episodes beyond that. The only downside for fans: Some of Bridgerton’s stars, including Regé-Jean Page, will not return in future seasons.

