There's a new list out that I'm sure no town wants to be on.

It's the "Worst City to Live in Every State" list, a special report by 24/7 Wall St.

Yikes. I was almost afraid to look, hoping my hometown or any of the surrounding towns weren't named. But, my curiosity got the best of me and I took a peek.

Any guesses which NJ town is the worst to live in?

I'll tell you right off the bat that it's NOT Camden. It's NOT Trenton. It's NOT Jersey City.

Before I tell you which town it is, let me tell you how it was determined.

Data was analyzed from the Census Bureau, the FBI, and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and prevention, according to the article. 24/7 Wall St. came up with 22 ways to rate the towns in order to come up with the worst town to live in.

The 22 ways to rate the towns were put under three bigger categories. Those categories are economy, community, and quality of life. In many of the towns names, many of the residents are living below the poverty line.

All towns, cities, villages, boroughs and communities with 8,000 people or more were looked at.

Ok, have you thought about it? What's your guess?

The worst town to live in New Jersey is Bridgeton.

To be honest, I've never even heard of this town and I've lived in New Jersey my entire life. I Googled it and found out it's in South Jersey (Cumberland County).

The study reveals the following stats about Bridgeton:

Population - 26, 643

Poverty rate - 35.1%

Median home value - $109,800

Median household income - $39,995

Drug - induced mortality - 53.3 deaths per 100,000

To see the rest of the list, click here.

