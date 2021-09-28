Britney Spears is the subject of several new documentaries. The projects — this week alone has seen releases from CNN, Netflix and the New York Times — delve into her life and the conservatorship she's been under since 2008.

However, the Princess of Pop hasn't spoken much about the flurry of projects. That changed yesterday (Sept. 28), when she took to Instagram to share her thoughts about one of the documentaries in a new post.

Her reflection accompanied a video of her posing in all white, which she claimed is a symbol for "new beginnings."

Although she began the accompanying caption by admitting that she'd only seen "a little bit of the last documentary," she shared what thoughts she had. Chiefly, Spears said that she doesn't enjoy living in the past.

"I really try to disassociate myself from the drama," she wrote. "That's the past." The "Gimme More" superstar also vaguely alluded to the dialogue and imagery that was used in the project.

It's unclear which documentary she is speaking about. However, sources told TMZ that she was likely referring to CNN's project, Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle For Freedom.

Check out the post below.

While the post above is the one that is up right now, it's worth pointing out that Spears uploaded and deleted it several times before leaving this one up.

In a previous iteration that Page Six reported on, Spears outright denied the validity of some of the information presented as facts in the documentary.

"I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true," she claimed in the since-deleted post. She did not reveal what information in particular was untrue or even what parts of the documentary she watched.

Spears softened the language in the post that remains on her grid currently. "I must say I scratched my head a couple of times," she wrote instead.

It's unclear if she has seen any of the other documentaries or if she has thoughts on them. Earlier this year The Cut noted that she said she cried for two weeks after Framing Britney Spears (the NYT's first Spears-centric doc) premiered. The comment was made in another since-deleted Instagram post.

Her lawyer Mathew Rosengart appears to be focused on claims made in the NYT's Controlling Britney Spears. Rolling Stone reported that he called allegations that her private conversations were recorded without consent "deeply disturbing."

Her fiancé Sam Asghari meanwhile admitted that some previous projects left a "bad after taste" in an Instagram story. Furthermore, he questioned producers who worked on the documentaries without "input or approval from [the] subject"