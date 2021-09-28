Set your DVR for HGTV tonight: Mercer County is going to be famous. Three homes from our area will be featured on the popular show, 'House Hunters,' which airs on HGTV at 10 pm ET.

We've done some digging around, and here's what we know (so far) about tonight's episode:

The HGTV website says that the episode features a "single mom and her son who will relocate from Colorado to search for a new place in New Jersey."

As you probably know the premise of the show is that the "hunters" on the show are looking for a home. They work with a local realtor to find three options, and at the end of the episode, they choose the one to buy.

In this case, Betsey and her son worked with local realtor John Tereby — of the Terebey Relocation at Team Berkshire Hathaway New Jersey to find the perfect home.

So in tonight's episode, John will show a house in Lawrenceville, one in Princeton and another in Robbinsville.

It looks like the show was filmed earlier this year (in late May/early June, we believe) based on some Facebook posts from John:

By the way, we reached out to John to see if he'd give us any exclusive details about the episode, and we'll let you know.

In the meantime, John will be hosting a viewing party (after the episode airs) at the West Windsor Firehouse on Wednesday (September 29) from 5 until 8 pm.

We'll be watching!