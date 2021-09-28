Want to Host a Kickball Game at FDR Park in Philly? Here’s How

My friend and I had the random idea of wanting to host a kickball game with some of our friends. We thought it would be something fun and unique to close out the summer. Nowadays adults don't meet up to do outdoor activities as much. You either catch up at a restaurant or hand out at a bar together. So we wanted to tap into our inner child and get the gang back together for some schoolyard fun.

We started researching different parks in Philadelphia where we could play on a random field. And let me tell you, the process was more tedious and annoying than we thought it would be. It should have been way easier than it was. But after many unanswered emails, phone calls and even a visit to the park, here is the process laid out for you so you don't have to jump though as many hoops to get answers.

We decided on Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) Park. They have tons of open fields baseball field, and its very pretty there.

Step 1: Pick a date.

Decide when and what time you want to host your game. Then you are going to want to reach out to Justin DiBerardinis, the manager of the park, to see if that date and time is available. He can be reached at Justin.DiBerardinis@Phila.gov. He will most likely tell you the field you will be using and ask you to go scout it out to see if it will work for your game. I recommend doing this before you even reach out to him so you are ahead of the game. If you want a basic field you will probably be assigned to the ballfield next to the Swedish Museum along Pattison Avenue.

Step 2: Fill out Permit form

Once your date is approved, you have to submit a permit application along with a check to reserve your day. The standard fields are only 50 dollars for a 4 hour game, so that will be your best bet. You have to include in the completed application a copy of your Identification and payment in the form of a Cashiers Check, personal/business check or Money Order, made payable to FAIRMOUNT PARK. You may either mail in your application or you can go into office anytime between 11:00am - 3:00pm in Monday - Friday. Their address is on the application.

Step 3: Approval Process

Since your date is already confirmed with the park's management you can start prepping for your game. However, nothing is official until you have that signed permit in your hand.

It's that easy. But trust me, getting this information wasn't at all. So good luck with your game!!