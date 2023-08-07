SPOILERS AHEAD: Bruce Springsteen’s Setlist & Performance Time for Philadelphia Concerts at Ballpark
Bruce Springsteen ad the E Street Band will play TWO shows at Philly's Citizen's Bank Park on August 16 and August 18, 2023.
It seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?
So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead!
If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at the Ballpark? We've got that here.
What will Bruce Springsteen's Setlist for Philadelphia Be?
Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).
Unfortunately, that's NEVER the experience when you go to a Bruce Springsteen show. Right? These shows are 30+ songs with the band rarely repeating an exact setlist. The stamina and surprise each night is half of the fun, right?
So we present to you our best GUESSES for the setlist, but it's, of course, subject to change.
No Surrender
Ghosts
Prove It All Night
Letter to You
The Promised Land
Out in the Street
Kitty's Back
Nightshift
Mary's Place
Trapped
The E Street Shuffle
Johnny 99
Last Man Standing
Backstreets
Because the Night
She's the One
Wrecking Ball
The Rising
Badlands
Thunder Road
Encore:
Born in the U.S.A.
Born to Run
Bobby Jean
Glory Days
Dancing in the Dark
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
Detroit Medley
I'll See You in My Dreams
Some other tracks that are possible include (but are not limited to):
Candy's Room
Night
Darkness on the Edge of Town
Twist and Shout
Honestly, it's a Bruce Springsteen concert. So who knows?