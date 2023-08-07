Bruce Springsteen ad the E Street Band will play TWO shows at Philly's Citizen's Bank Park on August 16 and August 18, 2023.

It seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead!

If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at the Ballpark? We've got that here.

What will Bruce Springsteen's Setlist for Philadelphia Be?

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band In Concert - Philadelphia, PA Getty Images loading...

Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

Unfortunately, that's NEVER the experience when you go to a Bruce Springsteen show. Right? These shows are 30+ songs with the band rarely repeating an exact setlist. The stamina and surprise each night is half of the fun, right?

So we present to you our best GUESSES for the setlist, but it's, of course, subject to change.

No Surrender

Ghosts

Prove It All Night

Letter to You

The Promised Land

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 Tour - Tampa, FL Getty Images loading...

Out in the Street

Kitty's Back

Nightshift

Mary's Place

Trapped

The E Street Shuffle

Johnny 99

Last Man Standing

Backstreets

Because the Night

She's the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Encore:

Bruce Springsteen "Jersey Girl" Monica Schipper loading...

Born in the U.S.A.

Born to Run

Bobby Jean

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Detroit Medley

I'll See You in My Dreams

Some other tracks that are possible include (but are not limited to):

Candy's Room

Night

Darkness on the Edge of Town

Twist and Shout

Honestly, it's a Bruce Springsteen concert. So who knows?

