The Boss is coming back, Philly! Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band are about to hit Philly for the second time on this epic tour. This time? It’ll happen in Citizen’s Bank Park on August 16 and August 18, 2023.

The last time The Boss was in town was back in March when they performed indoors at the Wells Fargo Center.

From set times to parking info and more, we've put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time Do Gates Open at Citizens Bank Park For Bruce Springsteen

We've reached out to Citizen's Bank Park for an official time that the gates will open. But we expect that to be approximately 5:30 pm.

What Time Is Bruce Springsteen's Philadelphia Concert?

The "show" begins at 7:30 pm, according to arena officials at Citizen's Bank Park

However, we have more insights on the set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's Concert in Philadelphia?

There is NO opening act on this tour. After all, how do you open for the Boss? That's too much pressure.

What Time Will Bruce Springsteen Perform in Philadelphia at the Ballpark?

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are on a new leg of the tour as they hit stadiums across the US, after spending much of the summer on the road overseas.

We don't know EXACTLY what time Bruce will perform. But it's likely they'll hit the stage around 7:50 pm.

In fact, Bruce is kicking off the baseball stadium leg of the tour on Wednesday, August 9 at Wrigley Field. So we'll be watching to see the schedule of those shows. Check back later this week when we see that.

By the way, if you're hanging out at the ballpark concession stands or pregaming at Xfinity Live! before the show, don't push it too close.

It's probably best to be in your seat no later than 7:30 pm. You don't wanna miss ANY of this show.

What Is the Setlist for Bruce Springsteen's Philadelphia Concerts in August 2023?

Normally we are able to dig into some clues on Twitter and the website setlist.fm to gauge what the artist's setlist will be before a concert, but with Bruce Springsteen that's difficult. The band is known for changing this up each and every night.

But we pieced together a list of songs that we expect The Boss to perform. Click here to check it out.

Though, every night on this tour has been different so far. So we kind of expect that to continue. It is, however, safe to say that Bruce and the band will perform both the massive hit songs and their more obscure fan favorites from their expansive discography.

Click here to check out our best... guess?

How Long Is Bruce Springsteen's Philadelphia Concert?

Who knows? We can tell you that the Boss and the band have been performing for HOURS every night on the tour.

The shows have been averaging about 27 songs (with as many as 7 songs during an encore).

So it's about a 3-hour concert from start to finish each and every night, and since it's Bruce, you never know what surprises will be in store in terms of the setlist.

"I was clear he has the endurance of a marathoner and an indisputable dedication to the music, band, and audience," one reviewer wrote after a recent show in St. Paul, MN.

Are Tickets Still Available for Springsteen's Philly Concert? How Can I get Last-minute tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park?

Tickets are available for both nights directly from the ballpark at face value.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Bruce Springsteen Concert at the Citizen's Bank Park in Philadelphia Cost?

The cost of car parking is $25. Any oversized vehicle that takes up more than one spot will be charged $50 (as of 9/29/22).

Is Tailgating Allowed for the Bruce Springsteen Concert at the Citizen's Bank Park?

Tailgating is typically permitted in the following parking lots: A-H, M, N & O. It's not permitted in the lots West of Darien and North of Pattison.

Tailgating parking lots open about five hours before an event (usually). Non-tailgating parking lots open about three hours before the show.

Here's a map of the parking lots near the stadium:

What is the Bag Policy at CBP in Philly for Bruce Springsteen's Concerts 2023?

Are Purses Allowed at Citizen's Bank Park in Philly for Bruce Springsteen's Concerts?

Guests are prohibited from bringing bags (including backpacks) to the ballpark.

Only clutch purses (5" x 7"), fanny packs, medical bags, drawstring bags, clear or solid tote bags, and diaper bags will be permitted into Citizens Bank Park.

Here's a diagram if you needed it too:

If you're going to the concert, have a great time. We can't wait!

