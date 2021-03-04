These Jersey Shore brunch places are SO GOOD they'll make you want to shout "YAAAAAAAAS!"

Sunday is almost here, so you'll definitely want to get those Brunch reservations locked down. You're a busy person, and you don't have time to research all the yummy hot spots here at the Jersey Shore, so that's where I came in to help. I'm listing the best ones, picking out their yummiest looking menu items, and rating them on a scale from 1 - 5 Mimosas, (5 being the best!)

Beacon 70 - Route 70, Brick

Beacon 7's Brunch Menu sounds like a whole lot of fun! They've got your regular brunch favorites like omelets and pork roll and fun options like Breakfast Pizza! Their menu item that looks like the yummiest to me is the French Toast Burger (and I don't eat meat, so that says a lot) "angus burger topped with a hash brown, breakfast sausage & raspberry aioli, and served with home fries!" YUM! I'll also take a Tito's Bloody Mary!

Rating: 4/5 Mimosas!

The Old Causeway - E Bay Ave, Manahawkin

Variety is the name of the game on The Old Causeway's Brunch Menu. They've got Waffles, Avocado Toast, Biscuits and Gravy, Shrimp and Grits - but my choice for yummiest menu item has got to be the Egg and Brie Griddle Toast "wood fire-grilled sourdough bread with brie cheese, asparagus, roasted mushrooms, over-easy eggs, bacon." My mouth is WATERING! You know I'll be having a Blood Orange Mojito with that, okay.

Rating: 5/5 Mimosas!

Asbury Ale House - Cookman Ave, Asbury Park

Asbury Ale House literally has the most fun-themed menu I've seen, ever. The headers literally say "Vodkaah" and "Tequilaah!" And they do Brunch once a month with a live DJ (we love to see it!) They've got a good mix of breakfasty and lunchy brunch items, but my vote for yummiest goes to the Grande Nachos (they are my favorite food after all) "tri-colored tortilla chips, whiskey bbq pulled pork, jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, pepper vinegar slaw, lime creme, guacamole" I'll try that with a Moet Rosé Punch for the table, please!

Rating: 3/5 Mimosas!

Shut up and Eat - Rt. 37, Toms River

Of course, this place is an Ocean County Classic! Shut Up and Eat has so much to choose from on its enormous menu, it was hard to choose the Yummiest meal, but I would say I'm drawn to the M&Ms, Banana, and Almonds waffle!

Rating: 5/5 Orange Juices (since they don't serve alcohol!)

Where are you heading to Brunch this weekend?

