There are a few brands and retailers that everyone loves to follow online and wonder when they'll appear in our area. For those in our Pennsylvania, we tend to dream about when brands like In-N-Out and H-E-B will open in our area. So when there was a big rumor that one of those "big" brands was eyeing up a Pennsylvania location, we got excited.

Of course, we're skeptics. So we wondered: is it true?

Rumors Swirl That Buc-ee's Is Coming to Pennsylvania

Rumors swirled last week that Buc-ee's was about to open its first ever Pennsylvania location. It kind of made sense since the brand has already announced plans to expand to Ohio, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

READ MORE: Will Buc-ee's Ever Open in NJ?

If you don't know what a Buc-ee's is, by the way, they're a chain of insanely large (and popular) country stores with a gas station. They're a REAL travel destination.

The rumors stemmed from a letter that went viral on social media showing that the company reached out to the planning board of Plainfield Township. That's out in Northampton County in the Lehigh Valley. It had THOUSANDS of shares online.

Here's a copy of the letter, which was dated May 4, 2026:

So the question was: could it be real?

Buc-ee's is NOT Coming to Pennsylvania... Yet

A representative for the township responded to several requests from the media saying they were aware of the letter, which was circulating online. But they say it's not true.

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“We have received an enormous amount of calls/emails regarding this matter,” Plainfield Township Manager Paige Stefanelli told multiple news outlets. “I believe someone is just simply stirring the pot. At least we all got a good laugh!”

Buc-ee's Responds to Pennsylvania Rumors (Sort of)

As you can imagine, those same media outlets also reached out to the Buc-ee's corporate team to see if they would comment on the expansion rumors.

When asked if they had plans to open in the Lehigh Valley or anywhere in Pennsylvania soon, their representatives replied saying "no comment."

So there's still some hope for future expansion. But for now, you'll have to travel to West Virginia to experience Buc-ee's as that's the closest to our area.

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