When unruly teenagers don't know how to behave, this is what happens.

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown PA, is implementing a new policy barring children under the age of 15 to be admitted with an adult chaperone.

The new rule will go into effect on May 7, requiring guests to have a chaperone aged 21 or older with them from 4pm til closing time.

According to the Chaperone Policy: "One (1) chaperone may accompany no more than ten (10) guests ages 15 or younger per day. In addition, the chaperone must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay."

Why are they doing this? They're citing "unruly and inappropriate" behavior over the past couple years:

Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues. We are committed to keeping Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment.

There seems to be mixed reactions in the Facebook comments:

"Sorry some have ruined it for others. I’m glad to see this. Maybe implement colored bracelets, like Disney. Make them tap in at rides."

"It is so sad that our world has come to this. Well behaved kids are being penalized for the actions of unruly kids."

"I totally understand the reasons behind implementing this policy, but I also think it’s awfully optimistic to think there aren’t plenty of guests older than 15 years causing problems in the park..."

"...Unfair to punish my kids who are well behaved!"

"Love this policy!! Kids are out of control these days without adult supervision so hopefully this will help."

Hopefully the 21+ year old chaperones know how to behave too! You can read their full chaperone policy HERE.

What do you think of this new policy? Feel free to let us know in the comments!

