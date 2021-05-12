Bucks County is responding to this week's announcement that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is now authorized for use in children 12 - 15 years old, by making its county-run, mass vaccinations clinics available to administer that vaccine to those newly eligible, according to Levittown Now.

As of now, Bucks County runs many walk-in vaccine clinics in Bensalem Township, Bristol Township, Newtown Township, and Warwick Township. You may also make an appointment to get a vaccine by clicking here. Locations include Bucks County Community College, Neshaminy Mall, and Warwick Square.

Health officials are encouraging all those who are newly eligible, to go get the vaccine to stop outbreaks and stop the spread of COVID-19. The Bucks County Health Department Director, Dr. David Damsker said in a statement yesterday, “We’re very excited about Pfizer being approved for everyone age 12 and up. I highly recommend that everyone newly eligible from 12 to 15 get the vaccine as soon as possible.”

The article points out that even though many of the children infected with the virus only experience mild symptoms, that's not a good reason to not get the vaccine. Children could still cause outbreaks and spread the virus to those who may not fare so well if infected.

If you need transportation to get a vaccine, Bucks County can help by giving you a ride to and from your appointment, as long as it's in the county. Click here for more information.

According to the article, about 53% of PA residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine at this point.