There's a new Happy Hour kicking off soon in Mercer County and you're invited.

Mercer County hosting Happy Hour on the River before Trenton Thunder games

Mercer County Executive, Dan Benson, and the Board of Commissioners have announced "Happy Hour on the River" at South Riverwalk Park in Trenton. Bring your family and friends. They will be on Friday evenings from 4:30 PM - 7 PM when the Trenton Thunder has a home game, starting July 24 and running through August 28.

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The first 250 people there can get a $1 hot dog

Admission is free. Bring a chair or blanket and hang out before the game. Craft beer and food will be available for purchase. The first 250 people can grab a hot dog for only $1. Listen to live music starting at 5 PM. There will be activities for kids, too.

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Here's the live music schedule:

July 24 - Amazin' Grace & The GLB

July 31 - Random Acts of Soul

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August 7 - Peter Fontaine (Freestyle)

August 14 - El Kabong

August 28 - Rumbaile, Salsa & Santana

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Mercer County Executive, Dan Benson, is excited about the upcoming Happy Hours. “These events are an opportunity for us to relax at the end of a Summer week and to enjoy an evening beside the beautiful Delaware River. At a time when it’s so easy to feel isolated, we’re focused on bringing people together with fun gatherings that are accessible to all our residents.”

Parking is in the Trenton Thunder lot adjacent to South Riverwalk Park

Don't miss the fun. Happy Hour on the River starts July 24. Parking is $5. You must park in the Trenton Thunder lot, near the park. There is no street parking.

This is a great way to pre-game and then go cheer on our Trenton Thunder.